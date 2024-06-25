25th March 2025
Latest from Men's Fitness
-
-
24th March 2025
The Boat Race 2025: how the rowers fuel for their epic efforts
-
22nd March 2025
Firefighter Steve Moore to run London Marathon 2025 in full firefighting gear
-
12th March 2025
Billy Monger on smashing records and pushing limits
-
11th March 2025
Add these strength exercises for runners to your training
Manor London head coach and lululemon ambassador Ben John offers a five-move workout to aid your running
-
26th March 2025
We take the strain with the best resistance bands in 2025
From simple rubber bands to complex full-body exercise systems, these are the best resistance bands for strength training and home workouts
-
25th March 2025
JaxJox DumbbellConnect review: these smart bells are anything but dumb
With a digital docking station and performance tracking app, these JaxJox adjustable dumbbells are an impressive bit of kit
-
25th March 2025
MuscleSquad Quick Select Adjustable Dumbbell review: all the weight range you need
This budget adjustable dumbbell is well worth its weight
Workouts
-
11th March 2025
-
10th March 2025
Looking to boost your running performance? Try this core workout for runners
To boost your running power, efficiency and durability, your core muscles need to be trained for the unique biomechanics of running
-
5th March 2025
Develop more defined arms with this dumbbell triceps workout
Build bigger arms with this dumbbell triceps workout from body transformation expert Diego Carrete
-
3rd March 2025
These are my favorite kettlebell abs exercises
Carve a core of steel with these kettlebell abs exercises
-
27th February 2025
These are the best kettlebell exercises for fat loss
Build lean muscle and full-body, functional strength
-
24th February 2025
Try our beginners kettlebell workout
Bounce back to full fitness with this full-body circuit
Reviews
-
28th March 2025
inov8 Bare-XF: the best gym shoe I’ve tested
Performance nutritionist and avid gym-goer James Hudson reckons this is a near-perfect gym shoe
-
28th March 2025
Skins Series 5 Long Tights: now I think these are a bargain
The long version of Skins' Series 5 tights delivers targeted compression to every leg muscle, though performance comes at a price…
-
27th March 2025
We test the best home workout apps for 2025
Keep fit from your own front room with our pick of the best bodyweight and minimal-equipment training apps
-
27th March 2025
From shoes to shirts, we test the best workout clothes for men for 2025
Breathable, lightweight, sweat-wicking, stretchy fabrics with minimal seams are the way to go
-
26th March 2025
These are the best pre-workout powders for boosting your training in 2025, says our expert nutritionist
Energize your efforts with nutritionist Rob Hobson's pre-workout powder picks
-
26th March 2025
Features
-
12th March 2025
Billy Monger on smashing records and pushing limits
-
6th March 2025
This is the best cool-down routine for runners – by runners
Our experts suggest the most effective way to cool down after a run
-
2nd March 2025
Alex Honnold talks ageing, defying death and new documentary The Devil’s Climb
Fitness Nutrition
-
5th March 2025
Looking to lose weight? They key is overcoming weight loss plateaux
If you're trying to lose weight, chances are you'll hit a weight loss plateaux. But there are ways to keep going on your weight loss journey
-
12th February 2025
Could a 100g post-workout protein-bomb actually work?
New science is overturning the standard advice on protein with some surprising results for post-workout nutrition.
-
2nd January 2025
The top 10 foods to eat when taking GLP-1 medications
